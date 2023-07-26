Matthews International (MATW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $479.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.38 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 15.29%. On average, analysts expect Matthews International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MATW opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.57. Matthews International has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $48.62.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MATW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matthews International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Matthews International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Matthews International by 13.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

