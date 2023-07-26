Sebastian Bailey Buys 825,000 Shares of Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND) Stock

Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Free Report) insider Sebastian Bailey acquired 825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £288,750 ($370,239.77).

Mind Gym Stock Performance

Mind Gym stock opened at GBX 52 ($0.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 56.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.92. Mind Gym plc has a 52 week low of GBX 42 ($0.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 120 ($1.54). The stock has a market cap of £52.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1,691.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60.

About Mind Gym

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioral science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company also provides various solutions for performance management; leadership development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; onboarding; personal effectiveness; respect; customer services; change; and ethics.

