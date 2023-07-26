AON (AON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 6/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AON to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AON opened at $343.21 on Wednesday. AON has a 12 month low of $266.35 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The firm has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $327.21 and its 200-day moving average is $319.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AON. Citigroup upped their price target on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.20.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AON by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AON by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

