Byline Bancorp (BY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Byline Bancorp to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.43 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 23.22%. On average, analysts expect Byline Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other Byline Bancorp news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.29 per share, for a total transaction of $914,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,745,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,827,042.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 51,950 shares of company stock worth $948,861 over the last three months. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 277.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 45.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

See Also

