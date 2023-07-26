Willis Towers Watson Public (WTW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $233.00 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $197.30 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total value of $463,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,855 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Steel Canyon Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.38.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

