Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AJG opened at $220.32 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $167.93 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71.

AJG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.62.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $413,157.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,503 shares of company stock worth $21,433,355 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 129,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 123,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

