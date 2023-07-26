Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Kansas City to post earnings of C$0.93 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.39 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.33% and a return on equity of 10.14%.

TSE CP opened at C$109.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$105.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$105.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$90.84 and a twelve month high of C$112.27.

Several brokerages recently commented on CP. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$112.57.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

