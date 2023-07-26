Beazer Homes USA (BZH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $543.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.91 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Beazer Homes USA to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BZH opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $881.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 16.37 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BZH shares. Sidoti lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

