Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) is set to release its 6/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $94.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.45 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 29.53%. On average, analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of DCOM opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $818.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $36.51.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Dime Community Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

In other news, Director Paul M. Aguggia acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $42,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,775. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,150 shares of company stock worth $53,660. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dime Community Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,718 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dime Community Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Featured Stories

