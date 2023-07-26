Cincinnati Financial (CINF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

CINF stock opened at $101.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 851.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.80 and its 200-day moving average is $107.59. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,585,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 589,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,350,000 after buying an additional 440,158 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,390,000 after acquiring an additional 175,968 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.