Carpenter Technology (CRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Carpenter Technology to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $690.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.50 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Carpenter Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $28.48 and a 12-month high of $58.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.24 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 35.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,980,000 after purchasing an additional 883,239 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth about $18,635,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $20,328,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,014,000 after acquiring an additional 368,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 49.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,013,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,384,000 after purchasing an additional 336,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

CRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

