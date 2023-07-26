Exponent (EXPO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.17 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Exponent to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Exponent Price Performance

EXPO stock opened at $95.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 0.62. Exponent has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $112.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Exponent

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPO. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $254,212.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,485.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $254,212.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,485.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $120,186.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,729 shares of company stock worth $508,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exponent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exponent by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 21.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Stories

