Federated Hermes (FHI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Federated Hermes to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FHI opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00. Federated Hermes has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $45.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.55. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FHI. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $35,213.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 369,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,061,670.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 995 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $35,213.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 369,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,061,670.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $176,467.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,957 shares of company stock worth $7,300,425 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

