Franklin Resources (BEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect Franklin Resources to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Franklin Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average is $27.61. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

BEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.55.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,465,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 89.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

