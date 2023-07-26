HomeStreet (HMST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect HomeStreet to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $107.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.20 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect HomeStreet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of HMST stock opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $38.29. The company has a market cap of $163.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at HomeStreet

Several brokerages have weighed in on HMST. Wedbush downgraded shares of HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other news, CFO John Michel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HomeStreet news, Director Erik D. Hand bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,314.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Michel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $299,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 38,017 shares of company stock worth $240,703. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in HomeStreet by 57.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in HomeStreet by 12.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 19.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,156,000 after acquiring an additional 48,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.