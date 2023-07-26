Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $124.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.17 million. On average, analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $51.44 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth $328,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SIMO shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

