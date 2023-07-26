Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $82.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.85 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 7.29%. On average, analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SOI opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $440.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 66.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 590.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1,018.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

