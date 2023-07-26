Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $112.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.33. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $80.71 and a 52 week high of $118.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXRH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,567,513. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,567,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2,028.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.