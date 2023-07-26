Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $42.98, but opened at $41.13. Independent Bank Group shares last traded at $41.93, with a volume of 69,522 shares traded.

The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on IBTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Independent Bank Group from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

In related news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $96,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,808.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Independent Bank Group news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $96,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,808.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.33 per share, with a total value of $75,192.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 38,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,422.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,548 shares of company stock worth $449,798. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 27.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 27,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75.

About Independent Bank Group

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.