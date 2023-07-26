National Bank Financial Weighs in on Barrick Gold Corp’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share.

GOLD has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Laurentian dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.52.

Shares of GOLD opened at $17.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

