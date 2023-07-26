USCB Financial (USCB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect USCB Financial to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.09 million. USCB Financial had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 12.49%. On average, analysts expect USCB Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
USCB Financial Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:USCB opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $228.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. USCB Financial has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $14.97.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On USCB Financial
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on USCB. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on USCB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price objective on USCB Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.
USCB Financial Company Profile
USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market deposit and time deposit accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than USCB Financial
- Why the Golden Cross is a Significant Trading Signal
- Kimberly-Clark Raises Sales and Profit Guidance, Can it Breakout?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Two Small-Cap Stocks Surging Higher
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rises On Earnings, New Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.