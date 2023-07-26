USCB Financial (USCB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect USCB Financial to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.09 million. USCB Financial had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 12.49%. On average, analysts expect USCB Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

USCB Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:USCB opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $228.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. USCB Financial has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $14.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USCB Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USCB. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in USCB Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 848,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after buying an additional 21,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 14.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 562,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 72,895 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in USCB Financial by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 204,905 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in USCB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,782,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 34,951 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on USCB. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on USCB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price objective on USCB Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

USCB Financial Company Profile

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market deposit and time deposit accounts.

