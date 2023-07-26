Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 21.59%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $114.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $92.55 and a 1-year high of $160.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bobby Berman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.25 per share, with a total value of $142,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,500 shares of company stock worth $818,945. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

