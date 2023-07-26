Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Graphic Packaging Holding Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report issued on Thursday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Graphic Packaging’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

GPK opened at $24.32 on Monday. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at $184,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after buying an additional 377,055 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Graphic Packaging news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

