Research Analysts Offer Predictions for IAMGOLD Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. IAMGOLD had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.89.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.88. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 416.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,562 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in IAMGOLD by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,427 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.