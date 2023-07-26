Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Harrow Health, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:HROW)

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Harrow Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Harrow Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.89 million. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%.

Harrow Health Price Performance

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Harrow Health from $27.20 to $32.40 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Harrow Health stock opened at $21.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.92. Harrow Health has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $639.45 million, a P/E ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Harrow Health by 10.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 884,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 81,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Harrow Health during the first quarter worth about $1,133,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Harrow Health in the first quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

