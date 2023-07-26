Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Trading 5.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during trading on Monday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $10.50. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Rithm Capital traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.30. 6,572,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 4,142,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 417.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.81.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $783.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is presently 178.57%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

