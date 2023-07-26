Analysts Set Expectations for New Gold Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of New Gold in a report released on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter.

New Gold Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.30.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.25. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $851.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of New Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in New Gold by 9.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,242,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959,821 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,673,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,134,000 after acquiring an additional 528,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in New Gold by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421,488 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of New Gold by 2.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,605,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,066,000 after buying an additional 353,200 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 6.1% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 11,017,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after buying an additional 634,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.