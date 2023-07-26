Charter Communications (CHTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTRGet Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.69 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.90 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Charter Communications to post $30 EPS for the current fiscal year and $35 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR stock opened at $398.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $484.27. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $350.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $67,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 156.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 191.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CHTR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.64.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Earnings History for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

