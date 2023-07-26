Charter Communications (CHTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.69 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.90 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Charter Communications to post $30 EPS for the current fiscal year and $35 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CHTR stock opened at $398.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $484.27. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $350.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $67,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 156.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 191.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHTR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.64.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

