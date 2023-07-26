Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will earn $9.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $9.12. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $34.48 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q3 2023 earnings at $9.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $35.86 EPS.

LAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.60.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $292.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $329.00. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,890 shares of company stock worth $421,726 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Lithia Motors by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

