PTC Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($1.43) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for PTC Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, July 20th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.43) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.84). The consensus estimate for PTC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.43) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.72) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.32) EPS.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.48 million. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.78) earnings per share.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

PTCT has been the subject of several other reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

PTCT stock opened at $38.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average is $46.64. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $59.84.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,211,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,027,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,093,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,911 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 440,850 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after buying an additional 496,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,717,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,210,000 after purchasing an additional 433,376 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $1,266,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,127.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.