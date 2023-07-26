Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report issued on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share.
Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of C$3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.33 billion.
Barrick Gold Stock Performance
Shares of ABX stock opened at C$23.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.19. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$17.88 and a 1 year high of C$28.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.62.
Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 662.50%.
About Barrick Gold
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Barrick Gold
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Kimberly-Clark Raises Sales and Profit Guidance, Can it Breakout?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Two Small-Cap Stocks Surging Higher
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rises On Earnings, New Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.