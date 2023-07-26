Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report issued on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of C$3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.33 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.27.

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$23.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.19. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$17.88 and a 1 year high of C$28.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 662.50%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

