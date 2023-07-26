Chart Industries (GTLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Chart Industries has set its FY23 guidance at $5.50-6.70 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chart Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GTLS opened at $162.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.58 and its 200-day moving average is $129.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -816.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $242.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 164.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.94.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.