Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.43). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spero Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.35% and a negative net margin of 50.18%. The company had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 31st.

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $1.41 on Monday. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 132.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 2,934.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

