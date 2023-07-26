National Bank Financial Comments on Altius Minerals Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Altius Minerals in a report released on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.
Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). Altius Minerals had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of C$22.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.80 million.
Altius Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:ALS opened at C$21.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$15.98 and a 1 year high of C$24.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.88.
Altius Minerals Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.
Altius Minerals Company Profile
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.
