Altius Minerals Co. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.80 million. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 5.37%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALS. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.50 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.25 to C$24.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.84.

Shares of TSE:ALS opened at C$21.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.88. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$15.98 and a one year high of C$24.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

