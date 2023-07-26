Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, July 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.43). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spero Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $3.18.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.35% and a negative net margin of 50.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 760.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 829,917 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,344,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 325,254 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 253,382 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 161,775 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $115,000. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

