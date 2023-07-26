Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Sonic Automotive, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Sonic Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $6.65 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Sonic Automotive Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of SAH stock opened at $49.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 78.53 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.12. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $62.26.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.51). Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 411.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 633,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,442,000 after acquiring an additional 509,855 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1,726.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,715,000 after acquiring an additional 431,324 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,182,000 after acquiring an additional 133,986 shares during the period. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonic Automotive

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $295,815.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,114,019.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 181.25%.

About Sonic Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.