Barrick Gold Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share.
Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.33 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 1.05%.
Barrick Gold Stock Performance
TSE:ABX opened at C$23.10 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$17.88 and a 1 year high of C$28.19. The company has a market cap of C$40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.62.
Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 662.50%.
About Barrick Gold
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.
