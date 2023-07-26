Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Aris Mining Corporation Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:ARI)

Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Aris Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aris Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Aris Mining (TSE:ARI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$131.05 million during the quarter.

In other Aris Mining news, Director Neil Woodyer purchased 121,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.31 per share, with a total value of C$402,634.26.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc (NYSE: ARI) is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and an indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc, a leading global alternative investment manager with approximately $433 billion of assets under management at September 30, 2020.

