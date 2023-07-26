Ero Copper Corp. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.04. Ero Copper had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of C$136.58 million for the quarter.
Ero Copper Stock Up 4.2 %
ERO stock opened at C$30.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.19. The stock has a market cap of C$2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.95. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$10.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.73.
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.
