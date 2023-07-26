Ero Copper Corp. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.04. Ero Copper had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of C$136.58 million for the quarter.

Ero Copper Stock Up 4.2 %

ERO has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$30.00 price target on Ero Copper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.95.

ERO stock opened at C$30.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.19. The stock has a market cap of C$2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.95. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$10.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.73.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.