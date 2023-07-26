Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on NIO (NYSE:NIO)

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 285,422 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 52% compared to the average volume of 188,025 call options.

Institutional Trading of NIO

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $155,344,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter worth $71,533,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $61,446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 2,377.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,499,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,955 shares in the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on NIO from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.47.

NIO Price Performance

Shares of NIO opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12. NIO has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.97.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

