Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$373.64 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 53.96%.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$231.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$245.00 to C$258.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$223.00 to C$217.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$175.00 to C$174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$222.00 to C$226.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of FNV opened at C$195.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 28.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$193.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$194.56. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$151.08 and a 52 week high of C$217.70.

Franco-Nevada Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.461 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.88%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

