Centerra Gold Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.19). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of C$306.34 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.60 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TD Securities raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.91.

TSE CG opened at C$8.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.46. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

