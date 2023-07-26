Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Issued By National Bank Financial

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ero Copper in a report issued on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.04. Ero Copper had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of C$136.58 million for the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Ero Copper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. CIBC reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.95.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$30.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.95. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$10.75 and a 52 week high of C$30.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.19.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

