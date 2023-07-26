Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Franco-Nevada Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research note issued on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$373.64 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 53.96%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FNV. Bank of America boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$222.00 to C$226.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$204.00 to C$222.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$231.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$175.00 to C$174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$245.00 to C$258.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$195.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 28.75 and a quick ratio of 23.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$193.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$194.56. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$151.08 and a 1 year high of C$217.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.461 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.88%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

