Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dundee Precious Metals Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.05. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of C$210.73 million for the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Down 0.3 %

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DPM. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$9.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.26. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 55.26%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

