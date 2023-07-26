Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Issued By National Bank Financial

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Gold in a report released on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.20 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on New Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on New Gold from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

New Gold Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TSE NGD opened at C$1.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.53. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.80 and a 1 year high of C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.89, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$272.62 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 14.38%.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.