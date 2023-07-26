Parkland Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Parkland in a report released on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar anticipates that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.73 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 0.92%.

Parkland Trading Up 0.9 %

PKI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Parkland from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parkland from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.44.

PKI opened at C$36.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$24.25 and a 12 month high of C$36.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$33.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.00.

Parkland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.