New Gold Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.03. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of C$272.62 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NGD. Raymond James raised their price objective on New Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.20 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

NGD stock opened at C$1.65 on Monday. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.80 and a 1 year high of C$1.99. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.89, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

