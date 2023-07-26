Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

K has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

TSE K opened at C$6.60 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.97 and a twelve month high of C$7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.26. The stock has a market cap of C$8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.00, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.16 billion.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading

